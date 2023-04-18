Dhyan Sreenivasan reveals he is upset with his father's tirade against Mohanlal

Those who are familiar with Dhyan Sreenivasan will be aware that he never minces his words in his interviews. Now the actor has responded to the allegations raised by his father Sreenivasan against Mohanlal, in an interview with an online channel.

Dhyan revealed that he is very upset with his father’s tirade against Mohanlal and added that such statements will hurt Malayalis in general as both are much-loved actors.

Recently, Sreenivasan had claimed that Mohanlal was a 'complete actor' in real life adding that the superstar had given Prem Nazir the cold shoulders when he approached him for a movie. According to him, his father's revelations were unwarranted at this juncture.

“This is something that transpired between two of the greats in Malayalam cinema. We are no one to comment on that. I was travelling with my family when this incident happened. There is something called negative media influence. There is this tendency to hype toxic content. Unfortunately such content has more reach. That’s human psychology.

If toxic content is the first thing you are seeing when you get up, that day automatically gets spoiled and such news can affect our thought process. That day can turn out to be a bad day for us. There are some online sites that only promote negative content.

I was really hurt when my father called Lal sir a hypocrite. I kept wondering why he made such a statement now and that spoiled my day. We love both of them. And when one of them makes such a nasty statement, we are affected. I remember sharing the picture of Lal sir kissing my father at the Mazhavil Manorama show on social media. I was so happy to see that picture. And days later I am hearing something like this.

Leaving aside the fact that it can be true or false (my father never lies) my agony is why he said that now. We can always talk about good things. He spoke about hypocrisy, and I think most people in the world are hypocrites, including politicians. Maybe that was something Lal sir told my father personally. We know that there was a drift between them after Saroj Kumar. When he uncovers an incident after so many years, we are more pained by that. Maybe my father or Lal sir wouldn’t be that affected by that disclosure. Since we are aware of their friendship, we wonder why he should have said that now. We don’t know if Lal sir made such a statement. And you have to take his age into account. Even if he did say that, what’s the need of saying that now?

All said and done, my day was spoiled thanks to my father. And that remains unchanged. Maybe they might unite for another film, and we all want that to happen. See, what I am trying to say is that such negative comments do affect us," he said.

He asks what’s the point of bringing up an issue that happened in the past. "My father shouldn’t have said that. It is, of course, beside the point if there is any truth in what he said. What’s more important is that I was really hurt. Once the news came out I told my wife that we are soon ‘going on air’. And we were on air! You can talk about his medical condition, but he crossed all such limits this time," he said.

"My father could have very well stayed away from Lal sir, if he thought he was a hypocrite. I know they share a good bond and I have heard that they are trying to sort out the issue between them. I really want them to make a film together. That’s why I am saying this. Just the fact that Mohanlal beautifully dodged the issue proves that he knows my father very well," said Dhyan.

He said people may wonder whether Sreenivasan would be angry if his son criticised him this much. "That’s what makes him unique. I can give my opinion and he always gave us that freedom. Tomorrow I am going home and am a bit nervous. But then knowing him, I know that he won't utter a word about this issue. He is such a great man,” he added.