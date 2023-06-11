Love and parenthood: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's anniversary celebration with twins

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their wedding anniversary by sharing photos of their babies. Vignesh posted an adorable photo of Nayanthara holding their twins.

“You are the proof of my existence. One year passed quickly filled with some beautiful moments together. There were ups and downs. There were unexpected setbacks. Those were testing times. But when you come back to such a blessed family, the pain turns into happiness. I get the confidence and strength to pursue my dreams,” Vignesh wrote.

Nayanthara with her twin sons. Photo: Manorama

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9th, 2022. He also remembered to jot down something about their first wedding anniversary. “I feel like we got married yesterday. And then suddenly friends are sending me anniversary wishes. I love you! We started our journey with a lot of blessings and love. We still have miles to go. And a lot of things to do together,” said Vignesh.

Uyir and Ulagam are their pet names. While Uyir’s real name is Rudraneel N Shiva, Ulagam is called Daivik N Shiva. And Vignesh says N is the first letter of the world’s best mom, Nayanthara. They were blessed with twins on October 9th last year. They introduced them to the world as Uyir and Ulagam.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s next release is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. Vijay Sethupathy plays the antagonist.