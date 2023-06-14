Walt Disney delays release of next three 'Avatar' instalments

In a slight change of plans, Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday that it would postpone the release of the next three instalments in James Cameron's blockbuster 'Avatar' series. However, alongside this decision, the company also revealed the exciting news that a new 'Star Wars' film is set to reach theatres in 2026.

The studio also pushed back the scheduled release dates for 'Thunderbolts' and 'Blade', two Marvel films that have been disrupted by the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers.

'Avatar' producer Jon Landau took to Twitter to explain the reason behind the postponement, stating that the filmmakers needed more time to complete the third, fourth, and fifth instalments in the science-fiction series set on the fictional moon of Pandora. The original release date of 'Avatar 3', set for December 2024, has been rescheduled to December 2025. 'Avatar 4' is now slated for December 2029, while 'Avatar 5' will be released in December 2031.

Landau further emphasized that each 'Avatar' film is an ambitious endeavour that requires time to reach the level of quality that both filmmakers and audiences expect. He expressed the team's dedication to their work and their eagerness to bring audiences back to the enchanting world of Pandora in December 2025.

In addition to the 'Avatar' news, a new 'Star Wars' movie is scheduled for release in December 2026, adding to the excitement for fans of the beloved space saga. It will be one of two 'Star Wars' films released that year.

Among the other schedule adjustments, the Marvel film 'Blade', featuring Mahershala Ali, has been postponed by five months and is now set for a February 2025 release. 'Thunderbolts', originally slated for July 2024, has been moved to December of the same year. However, not all Marvel fans will have to wait longer. A 'Deadpool' sequel starring Ryan Reynolds will be released sooner than expected, hitting theatres in May 2024 instead of November 2024.

