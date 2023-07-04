Storm of controversy erupts as Robo Shankar makes offensive comment about Hansika

Robo Shankar's controversial remark about Hansika has sparked a storm of controversy. In his statement, he mentioned that it was during a movie scene where he was not allowed to caress Hansika's leg that he realized the advantages of being a hero. This comment has drawn criticism from the media, highlighting the inappropriate nature of his remarks. The incident occurred during the trailer launch of the film 'Partner,' starring Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty.

According to Robo Shankar, there was a scene in the film that required him to caress Hansika's leg. However, Hansika did not permit him to perform that particular scene. Despite his and the director's pleas, assuring her that he would only touch her toe finger, she insisted that only her co-star Aadhi could do it. Robo Shankar, a popular stand-up comedian, concluded his speech by stating that it should be taken as a joke. However, Hansika, visibly uncomfortable, was seen exchanging serious words with her co-star.

A journalist who attended the event not only questioned the controversial remark but also criticized the presence of someone like Robo Shankar at such an occasion. Eventually, the film crew had to apologize on behalf of Robo Shankar. Meanwhile, Hansika has not responded to the controversy.