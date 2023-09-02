Samantha thanks fans for overwhelming response to 'Kushi' release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose highly anticipated romantic drama 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Devarakonda, made its theatrical debut on September 1, expressed her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram for the overwhelming love and support the film received on its opening day.

She shared joyful snapshots from her current vacation in California, with a caption that read, 'It never gets easier; it's the possibility of dreams coming true that makes life interesting'.

Vijay Deverakonda also took to social media to share an emotional message, expressing his thanks to the audience for delivering a hit after five years. 'Kushi' was released in cinemas across five major languages and is expected to have an impressive opening at the box office, with estimates ranging from Rs 10 to 12 crores on its first day.