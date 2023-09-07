Malayalam
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' leaked online despite pleas from makers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 04:44 PM IST
Jawan song
Jawan movie scenes. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

The release of 'Jawan' has caused widespread excitement across the nation, akin to a festival for Shah Rukh Khan's fans. In anticipation of the film's launch, the creators of the movie had made a plea to fans, urging them not to divulge spoilers or share images and videos revealing plot twists on social media. Regrettably, despite their best efforts, 'Jawan' has become a victim of piracy.

Although the film's Day 1 leak may have repercussions on its box office performance, it is not expected to significantly impede its projected earnings. As of now, the makers have not issued an official statement regarding this matter.

