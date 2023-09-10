Malayalam
Joe Jonas's lack of support after Sophie Turner's second delivery strained their relationship: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2023 02:01 PM IST
The couple already has a four-year-old daughter named Willa and their one-year-old daughter. Photo: Instagram/Sophie Turner
Numerous theories have emerged to shed light on the recent separation of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. According to TMZ's report, there's a new dimension to the ongoing narrative surrounding the divorce of the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones actor. The report suggests that a contributing factor to the breakdown of their marriage was Joe Jonas's perceived lack of support for Sophie following her struggles post-childbirth last year.

Sources cited by the portal indicate that Sophie Turner faced significant challenges after the birth of their second daughter in the previous year. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter named Willa and their one-year-old daughter. Joe allegedly expressed concern that Sophie was frequently 'missing in action' and felt she needed to socialize more. Witnesses present during these conversations could discern a strain in their relationship, according to the sources.

