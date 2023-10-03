Malayalam
'A serendipitous encounter': Vimala Raman and Ajmal Amir reunite after 16 years

Our Correspondent
Published: October 03, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Vimala Raman, Ajmal Amir
Vimala Raman, Ajmal Amir. Photo: Instagram/Ajmal Amir
For Vimala Raman and Ajmal Amir, this was a momentous occasion. They were last seen in 'Pranayakalam,' and it took 16 years for this reunion. Ajmal posted about this unexpected reunion, sharing a selfie of them together: “It was a serendipitous encounter, crossing paths with someone I hadn’t had a chance to see in over a decade and a half. Her enduring grace and beauty remain as captivating as ever. I am thrilled to share this photograph as a token of appreciation for all our devoted fans, well-wishers, and fans of 'Oru Venal Puzhayil.'”

Meanwhile, Vimala Raman also replied that it was a “pleasure to see you after so many years.” Ajmal made his debut in the Uday Anandan-directed 'Pranayakalam.' The film featured lovely music composed by Ousepachan.

