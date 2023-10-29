Why is Matthew Perry's last Instagram post going viral?

Matthew Perry, famous as Chandler Bing from Friends, passed away due to accidental drowning at the age of 54. His last Instagram post, shared five days ago, shows him in a bathtub, leaving fans emotional. Perry was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Los Angeles home on the day of his passing. The post is receiving significant attention because of Perry's cause of death. Internet users are engaging in speculation, pondering whether the bathtub featured in his final post is the very one in which he tragically drowned. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this.

Perry was renowned for his iconic portrayal of the quick-witted Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom 'Friends,' which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating the complexities of adult life, dating, and careers. Warner Bros Television Group, the production company behind all 10 seasons of Friends, paid tribute to Perry as a 'dear friend' and 'an incredibly gifted actor.'

The statement from Warner Bros Television Group reads, 'The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.'