Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Just in: Blessy's Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham' gets a release date; Find details here

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2023 04:09 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2023 04:11 PM IST
The release date of the film was delayed quite a few times due to various reasons. Photo: Movie Poster
Topic | Entertainment News

Ever since Blessy's Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham, The Goat Life' trailer was released in November, fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of its release date. On Thursday, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on April 10, 2024. The movie, which is a screen adaptation of writer Benaymin's book by the same title, is a real-life-based story set mainly in Saudi Arabia. Prithviraj plays the lead character named Najeeb in the film, which also has Amala Paul in a major role. Shobha Mohan is also part of the movie. As per earlier reports, the movie was expected to hit theatres in October but it was delayed due to pending post-production works. The movie, announced in 2013, also had to endure many other hurdles like the pandemic during its shooting process.

The storyline revolves around a Keralite migrant worker, Najeeb, who leaves his family and village in search of work. The hard-hitting visuals of the film's trailer, which had a haunting background score, created a perfect backdrop for this thrilling desert adventure survival story. The film has ace crew members like A.R. Rahman, Resul Pookutty, Sreekar Prasad, and Sunil K.S. backing it. In the film's first look poster released last month, Prithviraj was a forlorn figure amid a herd of goats. He looked unkempt and haggard, and the poster had the haunting tagline, 'Every breath is a battle.'  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.