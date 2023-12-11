Should films playing in theatres be shown at film fests? Jeo Baby responds

Kaathal director Jeo Baby said he was touched and excited by people's response to his film at the IFFK, adding that he nor the cast and crew ever expected such a response at a film festival venue.

"The film viewing crowd at the IFFK is different. They arrive at the festival to view world cinema and other films. This is why I was surprised when people crowded to watch Kaathal here. As a film enthusiast, I would not have opted for 'Kaathal' since it is already showing in theatres. I'm filled with love for those who chose to watch my movie," he said.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker added that the Mammootty-Jyothika combination worked well for the movie.

"That combination and stardom is definitely why people are coming to the theatres. The word by mouth marketing is also a factor. Then, of course, if cinema has to be accepted, it has to be good," he said.

Jeo also responded to a query regarding the poor response to other Malayalam films on the same subject. "Many films on the same subject have been made in Malayalam. But there are many reasons why our film worked. 'Kaathal' focused on how the woman of the house is being affected. We mixed a lot of emotional aspects into the screenplay. Also, it has got to do a lot with the network, including the fact that the movie was produced by Mammootty Kampany. The first look had generated a lot of curiosity.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker and actor also responded to the allegations that films released in theatres are stealing IFFK spots of other films.

"I support that opinion. You see, people and filmmakers come to the IFFK for the opportunity to see different movies. Malayalam Cinema Today (MTC) according to me, should be about contemporary Malayalam films that are running in the festival circuit intending to introduce them to an international audience. This year, only two such films running in theatres are being shown in the MTC category. Last year, there was more. I am glad the number is decreasing and that the trend is changing."