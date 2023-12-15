I have freedom to express my views, don't see any reason to quit: Ranjith

Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith on Friday reacted to the reports of a mutiny brewing inside the organization against him and rubbished rumours about his impending ouster from the top post.

Reports had emerged that nine members of the Academy's 15-member executive committee had written to the state government seeking his removal from the chairman's post owing to his scathing remarks against other filmmakers during an interview. They had also reportedly criticised Ranjith's way of functioning and maintained that he took key decisions without consulting other members of the committee.

However, Ranjith denied any rift within the academy and also affirmed that no parallel meetings were held by any other members within the organisation. He added that he has the right to express his thoughts. “I don't see any reason why I need to step down as chairman. I have the freedom to express my thoughts,” he told reporters with whom he met at Tagore theatres premises on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker also spoke about the future plans of the Academy at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). He announced that the current IFFK curator Golda Sellam will remain as the curator for the festival next year. He also stated that the executive committee of the Academy will be strengthened further and that actor Cuckoo Parameswaran will be included in the committee.