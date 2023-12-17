Malayalam
Here's why Pushpa star Allu Arjun declined Rs 10 crore ad offer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2023 10:22 AM IST
Allu Arjun's unwavering commitment to refrain from endorsing harmful products is underscored by recent reports revealing his rejection of a Rs 10 crore offer for a brand endorsement. Fans eagerly await the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a highly anticipated film scheduled for 2024. However, even before its theatrical debut, Allu Arjun drew attention for a bold choice. The actor turned down a substantial offer from a liquor and pan masala brand, seeking prominent logo placement whenever his character Pushpa engages in smoking or chewing. Arjun declined, stating his discomfort with promoting such brands.

This instance is not the first time Allu Arjun has taken a stand against endorsing such products. Following the massive success of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' a tobacco company approached him with a lucrative offer for a TV commercial, which he politely declined.

Despite the nationwide stardom gained from the popularity of 'Pushpa,' Allu Arjun's demand for endorsements has risen significantly. Nevertheless, he remains a man of principles, clearly drawing a boundary when it comes to endorsing alcohol, tobacco, and similar products. This unwavering decision reflects his commitment to his values and the well-being of his fans.

