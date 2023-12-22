‘Phoenix’, ‘Toby’, ‘Adi’: New releases streaming on OTT platforms this weekend

‘Salaar’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Neru’ are battling it out in theatres. But for those who are looking forward to binge-watch some new releases at home during the Christmas weekend, here’s our pick of movies streaming on OTT platforms.

‘Phoenix’

This movie, directed by Vishnu Bharathan and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is a paranormal flick that will definitely send some chills down your spine. The movie is also dominated by a beautiful love story that is set during the cholera endemic. Aju Varghese plays a prominent role in the movie, which is set in two different time periods. The movie also features Chandhunadh, Abhirami Bose, Anoop Menon and some debutant child actors.

Streaming on Prime Video

Toby

The Kannada movie directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal and featuring Raj B Shetty is loosely based on the short story by T K Dayanand. The film revolves around a hearing and speech-impaired man who adopts an abandoned young girl. The circumstances that change him and his love for his daughter form the narrative of the movie, which also features Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Hornad, among others. The film released in several languages in theatres.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Kuiko

Yogi Babu plays Malaiyappan, a camel-rearer who is unable to make it to his native town for his mother’s funeral rites. To make up for the loss, Malaiyappan asks his friend to preserve his mother’s mortal remains in a freezer box, so that he could give her a grand farewell. The film also discusses issues faced by migrant labourers and also throws light on the state of affairs of temples in the area.

Streaming on Netflix

Adi

The film featuring Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna in the lead revolves around a man who gets beaten up on his way to the register office for his marriage. However, more than the physical assault, his ego is bruised, especially since the assault happened in front of his wife. The movie also explores some aspects of a relationship between a newly married couple.

Streaming on Zee5

Dry Day

The comedy-drama unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism.

Streaming on Prime Video