K S Chithra under social media fire for remarks on Ram temple consecration

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2024 09:50 AM IST
K S Chithra. Photo: File image/Manorama
Playback singer K S Chithra is facing a significant cyber attack following her comments on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a video message on Sunday, Chithra urged people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the event on January 22 and, in the evening, to light lamps in and around their homes.

In her video, Chithra stated, "My salutations to all. When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should chant the Ram mantra ‘Sri Rama, Jayarama, Jaya Jaya Rama’ at 12:20 pm. Likewise, in the evening, five-wick lamps should be lit in all parts of the house. Praying that God's blessings may be showered upon everyone. Loka samastha sukhino bhavanthu."

Now, singer G Venugopal has come out in support of Chithra. "I've shared a friendship with Chithra for over 50 years. She is a cherished singer, and witnessing numerous online comments criticizing her is disheartening. If you hold differing opinions, can't we simply let it be? Please try and not hurt her," said Venugopal.

