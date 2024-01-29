She never said 'Sanghi' was a bad word: Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya

Actor Rajinikanth has addressed his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent statement defending him at the audio launch of her upcoming film, 'Lal Salaam'. Aishwarya spoke out against the labelling of her father as 'Sanghi' by a few people. In response, Rajinikanth defended his daughter's comment, stating that she never intended 'Sanghi' to be perceived negatively. He explained that her concern was questioning why he was branded with the term when his focus is on spirituality.

Rajinikanth emphasized Aishwarya's stance, stating, "My daughter never said that Sanghi was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality."

Expressing her viewpoint, Aishwarya during the event said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too." Shedding light on the term 'Sanghi,' she clarified, "In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

Aishwarya then made a definitive statement, saying, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam.'"