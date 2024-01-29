Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

She never said 'Sanghi' was a bad word: Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 03:39 PM IST Updated: January 29, 2024 03:56 PM IST
Aishwarya, Rajinikanth
Aishwarya, Rajinikanth. Photo: Instagram/Aishwarya Rajinikanth
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Rajinikanth has addressed his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent statement defending him at the audio launch of her upcoming film, 'Lal Salaam'. Aishwarya spoke out against the labelling of her father as 'Sanghi' by a few people. In response, Rajinikanth defended his daughter's comment, stating that she never intended 'Sanghi' to be perceived negatively. He explained that her concern was questioning why he was branded with the term when his focus is on spirituality.

Rajinikanth emphasized Aishwarya's stance, stating, "My daughter never said that Sanghi was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality."

Expressing her viewpoint, Aishwarya during the event said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too." Shedding light on the term 'Sanghi,' she clarified, "In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

RELATED ARTICLES

Aishwarya then made a definitive statement, saying, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam.'"

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE