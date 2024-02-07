'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' fame Viji Venkatesh signs up for Jayaraj's new film

Who can forget the endearing, unconventional Ummachi from the 2023 Akhil Sathyan movie 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum'? The actor Viji Venkatesh will soon be seen in a movie helmed by veteran director Jayaraj.

Viji took to Instagram to share the news. 'So yes , an offer from seven times National Award winning Director to act in his film. How can one say no,” wrote the septuagenarian who also has 35 years of experience in cancer patient cure.

Jayaraj is currently busy with the shoot of 'Oru Perumgaliyattam' starring Suresh Gopi and Anaswara Rajan. He has also announced his next film 'Highway 2'. Though it is not clear if Viji will be part of these films, her fans are delighted to see her involved in a film with a veteran director.

Viji played Riyas (Vineeth's) mother in 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum'. While many hailed the movie as Vineeth's perfect comeback, Viji's role also received a lot of appreciation. Her stylish look and mannerisms also added to the charm.