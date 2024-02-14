Aishwarya Rajinikanth says success of ‘Kolaveri Di’ overshadowed her film ‘3’

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who recently helmed the movie ‘Lal Salaam’ said the superhit song 'Kolaveri Di' overshadowed her 2012 movie '3' starring Dhanush and Shruthi Haasan in the lead. According to her, the success of the song sung by her former husband and actor Dhanush put undue stress on her film. The song was composed by her cousin Anirudh Ravichander, who is now Kollywood's most sought-after music composer.

"We were surprised that the song became a sensation overnight. I am happy that the film and song helped other people personally, but Kolaveri Di swallowed my film. I was trying to make a meaningful movie, but it got overshadowed due to the song’s success," she said.

The filmmaker made the statement during an interview with Rednool, an online portal. The song ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’, initially got leaked on the internet, following which, Aishwarya decided to release the rough version of the song prior to the film’s release.

‘Lal Salaam’ her recent directorial hit theatres last week and opened to mixed reviews. The film features Vishnu Vishal, Rajinikanth, Kapil Dev, among others.