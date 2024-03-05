Dulquer Salmaan is no more part of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's project. Here's why

The Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the next leg of its schedule in Serbia. We now hear that Dulquer Salmaan, who was supposed to play a prominent role in the movie, has opted out of the project. The movie, which marks Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion after 35 years, went on the floors in January.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news and said the 'Guns & Gulaabs' actor has a tight schedule, which is why he is unable to commit himself to the project. “It is confirmed that DulquerSalmaan has opted out of ManiRatnam’s Kamal Haasan starrer ThugLife,” he wrote on X. According to him, Dulquer has a slew of projects lined up, including LuckyBhaskar, Suriya43 and Kaantha.

'Suriya43' features Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma in prominent roles. 'Thug Life' also boasts of an ensemble cast and includes Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Gautham Karthik, Aiswarya Lekshmi and Joju George. Both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam were part of the 1987 Tamil-language drama 'Nayakan'. In one of his earlier interviews, Mani Ratnam said the duo could not collaborate for a long time since he did not have a suitable script for the superstar.