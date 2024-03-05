Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam' holds steady in theatres but fans are worried

Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam' is continuing its successful run in theatres, with the film collecting over Rs 23 crore from Kerala alone in the past three weeks. Now, as per reports, the film surpassed 'Abraham Ozler' to become the third highest-grossing film in Kerala in 2024, after 'Manjummel Boys' and 'Premalu'.

According to trade analysts, 'Bramayugam' has grossed over Rs 59 crore in box-office collections worldwide, as per Monday's reports. Though the numbers are impressive, Mammootty fans are quite unhappy with the film's distribution across theatres and believe it could have smashed box office records had 'Bramayugam' been distributed more aggressively. Though Onmanorama tried to contact the film distributors, they were unavailable for comments.

Others say the timing of the film's release also affected the chances of the movie performing better in theatres. The movie hit the cinemas on February 15, just a week after 'Premalu' and a week after 'Manjummel Boys'. Both films are having a dream run at the box office.

'Bramayugam' directed by Rahul Sadasivan is a horror thriller that revolves around Kodumon Potti and the haunting mana (traditional Brahmin household). The film, which was shot entirely in black and white format, features only three main characters, essayed by Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan. Rahul had earlier earned critical acclaim for his work 'Bhoothakaalam', which featured Revathy and Shane Nigam in the lead.