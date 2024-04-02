Real life Najeeb says he is pained by controversy involving Blessy, Benyamin on social media

Najeeb Muhammad who was the inspiration behind the Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' starring Prithviraj said he is pained by the controversies involving the filmmaker Blessy and novelist Benyamin on social media. He urged people not to make assumptions about the duo and said both of them were instrumental for the recognition he has received in his life.

Recently, a controversy arose after Benyamin claimed that the intimate scenes between Najeeb and the goat, which was depicted in his book and also shot for the film, was not cleared by the Censor Board. However, Blessy denied this statement and said he never shot the scene. Benyamin also received backlash for claiming that 'Aadujeevitham' was only partially based on Najeeb's life.

Many also accused Benyamin and Blessy for exploiting an innocent man for the sake of fame and financial gain. "Please don't insult or curse Benyamin or Blessy for my sake. I have never raised any complaint against them to anyone. They have all been good to me. Benyamin brought me a lot of fame and recognition. I was living as a scrap dealer in Bahrain, but today I am a popular face. My son too secured a job in Bahrain because of my story. I know many are speaking on my behalf, but it pains me when people accuse them of being cruel to me,” he said.

He also revealed that Blessy had offered him several jobs in various sectors in the state. “I did not take up any of those jobs, but he has been very helpful too,” said Najeeb, who is settled in Kerala now.