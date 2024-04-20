Malayalam
Entertainment

'Premalu 2' confirmed! Naslen-Mamitha starrer to hit theatres in 2025

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2024 09:50 AM IST
Premalu posters. Photo: Instagram
Entertainment News

Director Girish AD’s Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju starrer, 'Premalu', is set for a sequel, officially announced by the production house, Bhavana Studios. The sequel will see the lead actors reprising their roles. The Malayalam original, celebrated in Kerala and other states, will return with a fresh story, hinted at by new posters shared on Instagram.

The announcement teases a departure from the original's setting in Hyderabad. Bhavana Studios captioned the post, "The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let’s Premalu 2.”

'Premalu' follows the journey of Sachin (Naslen K Gafoor) and Reenu (Mamitha Baiju) as they navigate adulthood, encompassing love, friendships, and career pursuits.
With a reported global box office collection of Rs 135.9 crore, 'Premalu' has emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema.

