The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has extended its support to actor Asif Ali who was allegedly snubbed by music composer Ramesh Narayan during the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal', an upcoming anthology series featuring prominent actors in the South Indian industry.

“The smile you gave to arrogant behaviour is the real music. Amma is with Asif,” read the association’s Instagram post. Actors Siddique, Nadirshah, Srikanth Murali, are among those who also extended support to the actor.

Music composer Ramesh Narayan draws flak for refusing award from Asif Ali at Kochi event

Music composer Ramesh Narayan drew flak after a video of him refusing to accept an award from Asif Ali went viral on social media. Asif was designated to give away an award to Ramesh, who had composed the music for one of the segments in the series directed by Jayaraj. However, when Asif Ali approached the music composer with the award, Ramesh refused it and instead requested the director to present him with the award. The music composer issued a clarification after his behavior snowballed into a controversy.

"I composed the music for the film directed by Jayaraj. Not being invited to the stage during the trailer launch was disappointing. Afterwards, since I had to leave for Thiruvananthapuram, I expressed my regret about not being invited to Ashwathy," he said.

"I didn't know that Asif was coming to present the award. I'm not very young anymore, and I wasn't on the stage. If I had been on the stage, I would have noticed someone coming. I was standing below. I didn't intend to insult or discriminate against anyone. I'm sorry for any misunderstandings caused. Asif is one of my favourite actors. I plan to call Asif and apologise if I've made a mistake. I have no hesitation in apologising. It's upsetting to be attacked when people don’t understand the situation. I would never intentionally insult someone," he added.