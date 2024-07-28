Malayalam
Entertainment

Actor Siddique's family grows as son Shaheen welcomes baby girl

Our Correspondent
Published: July 28, 2024 04:07 PM IST
Siddique with his family. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Siddique became a grandpa after his son Shaheen and his wife Dr. Amrutha welcomed a baby girl. Sharing the picture of the newborn’s feet, Amrutha wrote, “Our home has grown by two feet! On 10/7/2024, we were blessed with the arrival of our baby girl ‘DUA SHAHEEN’”.

Even though the baby was born early this month, the happy news was shared on social media only recently. Shaheen and Dr. Amrutha got married in March 2022. Shaheen Siddique made his debut in Mammootty starrer ‘Pathemari’. He has also acted in movies like ‘Kasaba’, ‘Take Off’, ‘Oru Kuttanadan Blog’, and ‘Vijay Sooperum Pournamiyum’.
Rasheen, Siddique’s elder son had passed away in June at a private hospital in Kochi. He was fondly called Sappi by everyone who knew him.  

