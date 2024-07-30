Malayalam
Like Shah Rukh Khan: Ranbir Kapoor lauds PM Modi's 'magnetic charm'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2024 10:41 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Narendra Modi. Photo: IMDb/PTI
Topic | Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impressive oratory skills and magnetic presence. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir recalled a meeting with Modi that occurred 4 to 5 years ago, where various actors and directors were present. He remarked that seeing Modi speak on television and experiencing his charisma in person left a strong impression on him.

During the meeting, Ranbir observed Modi's ability to connect personally with everyone in the room. Modi took the time to ask about Ranbir's father's treatment and spoke to Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar about matters specific to each of them, making everyone feel individually acknowledged.

Reflecting on the experience, Ranbir noted, “That kind of effort, you see in great men. They put that kind of effort—they don’t need to, but they do. Like Shah Rukh Khan. There are many such great men. It says a lot about them.” Despite his admiration for Modi's qualities, Ranbir clarified that he has no plans to enter politics himself.

