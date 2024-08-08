Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; Nagarjuna shares first pics

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially announced their engagement. The couple unveiled their relationship with photos from the engagement ceremony, shared by Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna expressed his joy on social media, stating, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

The engagement photos highlight Sobhita in a stunning peach silk saree, complemented by traditional gold jewellery and peach flowers adorning her hair. Naga Chaitanya looked regal in his all-white attire.

Speculation about the couple's engagement had been circulating on social media for a few days. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

Though Chaitanya and Sobhita have never shared the screen, their recent works have kept them in the spotlight. Chaitanya was last seen in the series 'Dhootha', while Sobhita's latest film was 'Monkey Man'.