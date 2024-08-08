Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to get hitched; engagement in Hyderabad today: Reports

Mumbai: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala who has been keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, will reportedly get engaged on Thursday. According to The Great Andhra, the ceremony will be held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family. A source confirmed to the portal that Chaitanya’s father and star Nagarjuna will be sharing the news on social media about their wedding.

The engagement pictures will be out anytime after Friday. As per the source, the couple “are going to get married very soon, and, first, they are going to get engaged on Thursday."

It was in 2022, when rumours about the actors dating made the rounds on social media after they were spotted at a restaurant in London. Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen vacationing in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, and in 2021, the two announced their separation via a post on social media. The actor is known for his work in films such as 'Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo', 'Preman', 'Josh' and the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Naga Chaitanya has shared screen space with his former wife in movies such as 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Manam,' 'Majili' and 'Autonagar Surya'. Sobhita made a name for herself with her work in various films and web-shows. Born in Andhra Pradesh, the actress’ notable work includes 'Ramanujan', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Bard Of Blood', 'Made In Heaven', 'Ghost Stories', 'Kaalakaandi', 'Chef', 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'The Night Manager'. She was last seen in 'Monkey Man', an action thriller, by Dev Patel.

(With IANS inputs)