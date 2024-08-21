Star-studded Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024 enthralls audience

Mazhavil Manorama in association with the Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) hosted the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024 at the Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly on Tuesday. The star-studded function, which honoured the best talents in Malayalam cinema, also paid homage to the victims of the Wayanad landslide. A portion of the funds raised from the event will go towards the rehabilitation of survivors of the landslide.

Actor Sheela with Mammootty after receving the Evergreen Entertainer Award at the event. Photo: Manorama

Veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal addressed the gathering, followed by the launch of Manorama Max's upcoming web series 'Soul Stories' by actor Suhasini Maniratnam. The logo of 'Nammude Prakrithi, Nammude Kadama', an initiative by Mazhavil Manorama, AMMA and Malabar Gold, was also released at the function.

Mohanlal along with a team of 17 artists, including Aparna Balamurali and Anarkali Marikar delighted the crowd with some soulful renditions at the event. Mamitha Baiju, Ganapathi, Mahima Nambiar, Saniya Iyappan, Shamna Kasim, Nikhila Vima, Shane Nigam enthralled the audience with a slew of dance events.

Ramesh Pisharody, Rimi Tomy and Arya hosted the event, while actors Jayaram, Lal, Manoj K Jayan, Biju Menon, Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Shane Nigam and producers Anto Joseph, G Sureshkumar, among others presented the awards. Edavela Babu was the show director.