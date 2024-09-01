Why does Mohanlal have no answers? Kasthuri criticises actor’s silence on allegations

Actress Kasthuri Shankar has raised critical questions regarding the Hema Committee report, specifically asking why prominent actors like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi are avoiding questions related to sexual assault allegations against fellow actors. She expressed concern that their evasive responses, or outright loss of temper when faced with such questions, appear suspicious.

“Why does Mohanlal have no answers to all this? He has worked in so many movies with so many actors. Why can’t he say that such a thing has never happened in any of my movies?” Kasthuri asked. She urged Mohanlal to stand by his heroines and male co-stars, noting that the entire executive committee of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) has essentially abandoned the organization.

Kasthuri also extended her criticism to Suresh Gopi, highlighting that as a central minister, he has a responsibility to address these issues. “When men avoid these issues, it feels like they are guilty. If they are not guilty, then they should face the press and answer the questions,” she said.

Regarding the Hema Committee report, Kasthuri acknowledged that while it may be late, it is a step in the right direction, calling it a 'vitamin boost' for women’s safety. However, she admitted that she is not entirely satisfied with the report’s findings.

When asked about her personal experiences in the Malayalam film industry, Kasthuri revealed that she had a terrible experience during the filming of her last Malayalam movie, which led her to step away from the industry. She further stated that Mukesh, who is facing rape allegations, should step down as an MLA to prevent embarrassment to the government, highlighting that he should do so until the investigations are complete.