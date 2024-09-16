Malayalam
Entertainment

To being pixie soulmates for eternity: Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 12:12 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

After years of dating, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially become husband and wife in a charming and intimate ceremony. The actress delighted her fans by sharing heartwarming photos from their special day.

In their romantic social media post, the couple expressed their deep and enduring commitment to each other. They wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic."

Concluding their message with a touch of playful affection, they signed off as "Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." Their announcement has brought joy and congratulations from both fans and friends, celebrating their newfound union.

