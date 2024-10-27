Actor Anju Kurian announces engagement, shares pics on social media

Actor Anju Kurian is set to tie the knot. The groom's name is Roshan. Anju recently shared engagement photos on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into this exciting new chapter of her life.

Known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, Anju has captured the hearts of many. She completed her education in Chennai, where she also began her modelling career. It was through modelling that she made her entry into the film industry.

Anju's debut came in 2013 with the movie 'Neram', where she played the role of Nivin Pauly's sister. Since then, she has featured in around ten films, including popular titles like 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', Premam, 'Njaan Prakashan', 'Kavi Uddheshichathu..?' and 'Jack Daniel'.