'Valyettan' re-release: Mammootty's Arackal Madhavanunni is all set for a comeback

Mammootty's hit action drama 'Valyettan’ is all set for re-release. The movie, which hit theatres in 2000, has been remastered in 4K Dolby Atmos and will be brought to screens by Matinee Now, promising a richer viewer experience for fans soon. Arackal Madhavanunni's mass dialogues have been hugely popular among the masses.

The movie, directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Ranjith, was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films in 2000. The film features an ensemble cast, including Shobana, Siddique, Kalabhavan Mani, Manoj K Jayan, Poornima Indrajith, N F Varghese, Vijayakumar and Sudheesh. Ravi Varman known for his brilliant frames in 'Ponniyin Selvan,' 'Tamasha,' 'Dashavatharam,' 'Barfi', among others had handled the cinematography of 'Valyettan.' Music composer Benny Johnson has handled the music of the remastered version for the songs, originally composed by Rajamani and Mohan Sithara with lyrics by Gireesh Puthenchery.

M R Rajakrishnan is the Dolby Atmos engineer, while Dhanush Nayanar is the sound designer of the re-mastered version. Karthik Jogesh has handled the trailer cuts. Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social has handled the Marketing and Communications for the re-release, while Ting is the creative marketing agency.