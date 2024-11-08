From 'ARM' to 'Vettaiyan': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi)

Citadel: Honey Bunny, a prequel to the 2023 hit Citadel, tells the story of a stuntman and an up-and-coming actress whose paths collide in the high-stakes world of espionage. As their lives spiral into danger, a romance blossoms—only for them to go their separate ways. Years later, fate reunites them when a shadow from their past resurfaces, threatening their daughter. Created by Raj & DK, this thrilling spy drama stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

Vettaiyan (Tamil)

Imagine a cop so relentless that he’s earned the title of 'hunter' in the force. Sharp, decisive, and willing to use lethal force, he represents the complex nature of justice. But the film poses a critical question: is this really justice, or is it justifiable? To understand these, you should watch TJ Gnanavel's latest film 'Vettaiyan', starring Rajinikanth.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 8.

ARM (Malayalam)

'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' is a period drama directed by debutant Jithin Laal, featuring Tovino Thomas in three distinct roles alongside Krithi Shetty. The film weaves the tale of three men—Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan—spanning across different generations. With its innovative narrative style, the film promises to captivate the audience from start to finish. Expect visually stunning sequences and a gripping storyline filled with action and adventure.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from November 8.

The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who relocates to a small town following a personal loss. Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy, Bhamra puts her own struggles behind her and dedicates herself to solving the case.

Streaming on Netflix from November 8.