The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be more women-inclusive, said Kerala Chalachitra Academy interim chairman Prem Kumar. According to him, more women will be considered for the various honours accorded by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy to filmmakers and artists across the globe. Prem Kumar also hinted that a woman filmmaker will be honoured with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. A woman is also under consideration for the Spirit of Cinema Award.

Four Malayalam films by women filmmakers are competing in various categories, including the International Section and Malayalam Cinema Today. Indu Lakshmi's 'Appuram' (The Other Side'), J Sivaranjini's 'Victoria', Adithya Baby's 'Kamadevan Nakshathram Kandu' (Cupid Saw The Star), and Shobhana Padinjhattil's 'Girl Friends' will be featured at the IFFK, which will begin on December 13.

Prior to the film festival, the Kerala Chalachitra Academy will join hands with Kerala State Film Development Corporation to conduct the second edition of the Kerala Film Market, said Shaji N Karun, chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).