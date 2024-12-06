The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Amaran (Tamil)

Featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, and Bhuvan Arora, 'Amaran' is set against the backdrop of the 2014 Qazipathri operation in Shopian, Kashmir. The film portrays the courageous life and ultimate sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Based on real events, it follows the journey of Major Varadarajan, a valiant officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment, who was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his heroic actions during counterterrorism missions with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Streaming on Netflix from December 5.

Family (Malayalam)

The story centres around Sony (Vinay Forrt), a seemingly ordinary and kind-hearted man in his late 20s. However, from the outset, subtle clues begin to suggest that there’s more to Sony than meets the eye. As the plot progresses, an underlying sense of unease slowly emerges. The film also highlights the tight-knit dynamics of the small families in the village, illustrating their strong bonds and active involvement in one another’s lives.

Streaming on Manorama Max from December 6.

Jigra (Hindi)

In Vasan Bala's action-packed thriller 'Jigra', the central theme revolves around a young woman who is willing to go to any extreme to safeguard her brother. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The story kicks off with Alia portraying Satya, an intense and determined woman with a fierce, unyielding spirit, akin to a young Amitabh Bachchan. Her life revolves entirely around her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, and she will stop at nothing to protect him.

Streaming on Netflix from December 6.

Agni (Hindi)

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Agni' features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in a thrilling story about a courageous firefighter who must join forces with his estranged brother-in-law to prevent a catastrophic fire from destroying the city.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 6.

Maeri (Hindi)

The movie tells the story of a mother who, when the justice system fails to hold those responsible for her daughter's brutal assault, takes matters into her own hands to ensure accountability and seek retribution.

Streaming on ZEE5 from December 6.