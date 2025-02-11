Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who sustained grievous injuries after he was stabbed at his Mumbai residence last month, recently opened up about the horrific night in an exclusive interview with Delhi Times.

Saif Ali Khan said he had spoken with his wife Kareena briefly before going to bed. She had just returned from a dinner party with friends. Sometime after they fell asleep, the housemaid came screaming into their room and told them there was an intruder in the house. She also told them that the intruder was asking for money and had a knife in his hand. Saif said the attack happened around 2 am, though he admitted he could be wrong.

“I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this masked guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh’s bed. It was a hacksaw blade. Something took over me and I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling. I thought he was thumping me on my back. I didn't realise he was stabbing me.

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t really hurt because there was too much shock and adrenaline rush at that moment. I tried to prevent him when he started slashing at my neck. He slashed my palm, my wrist, and my arm. Though I tried protecting myself, I couldn’t handle it after a while because he had two knives. By then, my housemaid came and pulled him off me, shoved him away, and closed the door.

At this point, I was covered in blood. I lost sensation in my right leg, which was caused due to an injury to my spine. I then went downstairs to find a weapon to fight him. Kareena, in the meantime, had taken Jeh to Taimur’s room.

It was Geetha who took Jeh out of harm’s way. I remember Kareena screaming, “Take the kid out”! Jeh had woken up and seen some of the action although I am not sure since I was busy (laughs),” said Saif Ali Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor recalled Geetha had held the door shut from outside and they had thought the attacker was locked inside. He claimed that the attacker had escaped the same way he came in – which was up a drainpipe into the kids’ bathroom. He said he planned to follow the intruder, but Kareena had refused.

She wanted me to go to the hospital as soon as possible. She was also concerned about Jeh's safety since there was a possibility that the intruder could return. "So, we all went downstairs. Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw or a cab or anything. She was frantically making calls – but nobody was up. Meanwhile, I started to feel some pain,” the actor recalled.

It was Taimur and house help Hair who accompanied the actor to the hospital. Saif said they had to get an auto as the driver hadn’t stayed over at night. The actor noted that Taimur was calm throughout the episode and insisted he wanted to accompany the actor to the hospital. He, however, admitted that Taimur had asked him if he would die. The actor also revealed that Kareena had taken Jeh to her sister’s place when they went to the hospital.