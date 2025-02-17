Actor Chandu Salimkumar, son of Salim Kumar, recently won applause for recreating a memorable dialogue from Sreenivasan’s character Saroj Kumar in the climax of 'Udayananu Tharam'. His response to a media question after watching his latest film 'Painkili' has now gone viral.

When asked, "Is this Chandu’s comeback?", his natural and witty reply caught social media’s attention. He said, "It’s not about my entry or exit. My first entry into movies itself was under my father’s name. Stars are made when talented actors perform like this. It’s the smart filmmakers who create stars. I am not the star. Sajin Gopu is the star."

This response was quickly linked to a scene from the climax of 'Udayananu Tharam', where Saroj Kumar is asked if this marks his return. In the film, the character replies, "It’s not about my entry or exit. My first entry into movies happened when I stole the script of this film’s director, Udayabhanu. It is knowledgeable filmmakers who create stars. They are the real stars. Udayan is the star. Not me."

Fans have drawn comparisons between Chandu’s reply and this iconic scene, sparking discussions online.

Directed by Sreejith Babu, 'Painkili' features Chandu as a close friend of the central character Suku, played by Sajin Gopu. His performance in the film has been well-received by audiences.

'Painkili' continues its successful theatrical run, earning positive reviews and widespread appreciation.