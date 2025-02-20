After years of uncertainty, it's been confirmed that the much-anticipated Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is finally happening. The superstar announced the news on social media.

He shared the post with a photo of himself with Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor. "The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam 3,” (sic) the post read.

The post went viral in no time with fans expressing their happiness. The franchise started with ‘Drishyam’, released in 2013. A crime thriller, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, it starred Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav. Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas' banner. The film follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing.

The film ran in theatres for more than 150 days. It also became the longest-running film in the United Arab Emirates, running for 125 days, as per IANS. The film remained the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time until it was surpassed by another Mohanlal-starrer ‘Pulimurugan’ in 2016.

Drishyam remained among the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time for a decade until it was broken by Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's ‘Neru’.

The film has been remade into several languages, including Hindi. The Bollywood version (released in 2015) had Ajay Devgn in the lead. In Kannada, it was ‘Drishya’ (2014) and in Telugu ‘Drushyam’ (2014). Kamal Hassan played Suyambu Lingam when it was made in Tamil as ‘Papanasam’ (2015).

It was remade in Sinhala as ‘Dharmayuddhaya’ and in Chinese as ‘Sheep Without a Shepherd’. Other remakes were also announced in Indonesian and Korean, making it the first Indian film to be remade in both languages.

The sequel, 'Drishyam 2', was released in 2021 to critical acclaim. However, after cinemas refused to show the film in theatres due to their tussle with the government over entertainment tax, the producers released it through Amazon Prime Video.

The film was remade in Kannada as 'Drishya 2' directed by P Vasu, and in Telugu as 'Drushyam 2' (2021) by Jeethu Joseph himself. The Hindi remake titled 'Drishyam 2' directed by Abhishek Pathak was released in 2022.