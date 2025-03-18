'Dragon', the hit Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has been making waves at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far. After its massive success in theatres, the movie is all set to hit streaming platforms. Starting March 21, 'Dragon' will be available to stream on Netflix.

Along with Pradeep Ranganathan, the film features a fantastic ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. The combination of strong performances and a gripping screenplay has played a huge part in the film's success.

'Dragon' tells the story of Ragavan, a character played by Pradeep Ranganathan. Ragavan begins as a studious, obedient student, but after experiencing heartbreak, his life takes a dark turn.