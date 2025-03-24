The excitement surrounding ‘Empuraan’ is reaching a fever pitch in Kerala, with record-breaking pre-booking sales hinting at a massive box office opening. As fans eagerly await the sequel, it’s the perfect time to revisit ‘Lucifer’—the film that laid the foundation for this highly anticipated follow-up.

‘Lucifer’ introduced audiences to Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, a man who seemed like an ordinary political leader but was far more than he appeared. Beneath the surface, he was a powerful and mysterious figure, feared even beyond political circles. The film’s biggest revelation came towards the end: Stephen and the infamous underworld kingpin Khureshi Ab’raam are the same person. This twist was subtly foreshadowed when Robert McCarthy, played by Alexx O’Nell, discussed reports of an unstoppable force taking over the underworld.

The story revolved around the death of PK Ramdas, a respected politician, which triggered a power struggle within his party. His daughter, Priyadarshini Ramdas (Manju Warrier), held deep resentment towards Stephen, while his son, Jatin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), was pushed as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, Bobby (Vivek Oberoi) had his own ambitions to seize control, but his plans were ultimately thwarted by Stephen, who eliminated him.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Bobby out of the picture, Stephen chose to step away from politics to restore stability in his land. Priyadarshini eventually realised that Stephen was never her enemy, and towards the film’s climax, another shocking truth was revealed—Jatin had been Stephen’s ally all along. However, one question still lingered: how did Stephen become Khureshi Ab’raam?

Another intriguing character from ‘Lucifer’ was Zayed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Though his role in the first film was relatively small, it was evident that he shared a deep connection with Stephen. His true significance in the larger story remains unknown, but ‘Empuraan’ is expected to explore his past and his role in Stephen’s empire.

The trailer hints at Stephen, now Khureshi Ab’raam, returning to Kerala, possibly at the helm of a powerful, secretive organisation. Speculation is already rife: is he leading something akin to the Illuminati? Why is he back? Does Kerala need him? And is there more to his connection with PK Ramdas than what we’ve seen so far?

ADVERTISEMENT

Several key characters from ‘Lucifer’ will be making a return in ‘Empuraan.’ Prithviraj’s Zayed Masood appears to have a much bigger role, possibly as Stephen’s right-hand man. Jatin Ramdas, who took over as CM at the end of ‘Lucifer,’ is set to play a crucial role, as Kerala’s political landscape once again finds itself in turmoil. The film will also bring back Priyadarshini Ramdas, Sai Kumar’s Mahesha Varma, and Indrajith Sukumaran’s Govardhan.

However, the sequel is also introducing a host of new faces. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manikuttan, and Balraj are among the fresh additions, adding further intrigue to the storyline. A particularly surprising addition is ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jerome Flynn, whose role remains shrouded in mystery.

One of the biggest secrets surrounding ‘Empuraan’ is a character that the makers have kept completely under wraps. Fans are already speculating about who it could be—could it be Fahadh Faasil? Or even Mammootty? The suspense continues to build, leaving audiences eager for the film’s release to uncover the truth.

One thing is certain: ‘Empuraan’ promises to be bigger, bolder, and packed with surprises. Will it answer all the lingering questions from ‘Lucifer’? And more importantly—will it live up to the immense hype? The wait is almost over.