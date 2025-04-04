Actor and central minister Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha that he had asked the makers of 'Empuraan' to remove his name from the movie’s Thankyou card, which is displayed in the beginning of the film. He informed the house that the makers weren’t pressurised to make any changes in the film.

“There was no censor pressure on the producers of Empuraan. I was the first one to call up the producers and ask them to delete my name from the thank you card. It was the decision of the producers and the lead actor of the film, with the permission of the director, to remove certain portions from it. Does the person who speaks for 'Empuraan' have the guts to screen '51 Vettukal',” asked Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi’s reply to CPM member John Brittas had led to ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. The actor looked visibly agitated when he got up to speak, after Brittas compared him to the character called 'Munna'in Empuraan.

“There is a character in Empuraan called Munna. You can see that Munna on the BJP benches here. Kerala and Malayalis will surely recognise him and Kerala’s history has already proven it. Just like we have closed the account at Nemom, we will close this one too. Malayalis made a mistake and we will soon rectify it,” said Brittas. These words had provoked Suresh Gopi who lashed out against John Brittas and the state government in his reply speech.