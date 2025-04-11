The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to introduce a new award at the Oscars. The stunt design prize will be presented at the 100th Academy Awards ceremony in 2027, according to the PTI.

The academy shared the update on X with a post featuring three films. Tom Cruise’s 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' and Everything Everywhere All At Once', and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' were featured in the post. Rajamouli reacted to the special shoutout for his film and also praised the academy for its decision to introduce the new category. "At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to the Academy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see RRR's action visual shining in the announcement!," he wrote.

According to PTI, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang released a joint statement about the importance of stunt design in filmmaking. "We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

David Leitch, who directed The Fall Guy, which was itself an ode to stunt performers, helped lead the charge for the new prize, according to the PTI. Leitch began his career as a stuntman for stars like Brad Pitt before transitioning to making stunt-heavy films like John Wick. He and stunt coordinator and designer Chris O'Hara of Stunts Unlimited made presentations to the academy advocating for the addition of a new award.

The film academy's production and technology branch has more than 100 stunt performers among its ranks. The Oscars also recently added a prize for achievement in casting, starting with films released in 2025.