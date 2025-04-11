Remember the viral wink sensation Priya Varrier who made her debut in Omar Lulu's 'Oru Adaar Love'? The Mollywood actor is viral again thanks to her performance in the Ajith-starrer 'Good Bad Ugly', which hit theatres on April 10. Priya's dance moves in 'Thottu Thottu', the vintage song that was reintroduced in 'Good Bad Ugly', has already won hearts, making her a sensation on X.

Some people even equated her screen presence and dance moves to the veteran actor Simran who perfected the item dance number 'Thottu Thottu' in the Mammootty-starrer 'Ethirum Puthirum'.

On Thursday, Priya had posted a heartfelt note to Ajith Kumar on Instagram thanking the veteran star for the opportunity to work in the film. "Phewww…where do I even start?! I’ve held this in for too long. Anything I write isn’t enough to express the kind of admiration I have for you Sir.

From the very first conversation to the last day of shoot,you made me feel like I belong. You made sure that nobody felt left out. You always went that extra mile to check on all of us whenever you were on set.

I cannot stop mentioning all those meals we had together on the cruise as a team,cracking jokes and having the best time.I’ve not met someone with such curiosity and passion for things. I have utmost respect and love for the little 'Pinocchio' in you. The way your eyes light up when you talk about family, cars, traveling, and racing is such a sight for sore eyes.

You observe and acknowledge each and everyone around you. Your patience and dedication on set is something that inspires young aspirants like me and I’ll carry that with me for years to come. I’m still awestruck by your gentleness and warmth which is why I’ve scribbled on so much. You’re a real gem.

My take away from you is to stay grounded no matter what heights life show me. Also,lowkey thrilled because I can say that the favourite moment in my career until now is when I got to groove with the one and only!!! “Thottu thottu” is going to be a special one for that reason!

Ajith Sir, I’ll forever cherish my experience with you on GBU. I’m super grateful that I got the opportunity to know you as a person and work with the sambavam actor that you are. Please keep entertaining and enlightening all of us. As cheesy and selfish as it sounds, hoping to work with you again and again. With lots of love and respect. Your ardent fan girl," she wrote. Priya has appeared in a few Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films.