Voice artist Bhagyalakshmi and actor Sruthi Rajanikanth have come out in support of actor Vincy who has publicly stated that she would not work with artists who use drugs on film sets. The actor had recently shared her ordeal with a lead artist during the shoot of a movie and had accused him of using drugs on the sets putting her and another female actor in distress.

Bhagyalakshmi hailed Vincy's statement and said it is difficult for any budding artist to take such a bold stand in the film industry. She also appreciated the actor's confidence regarding her opportunities in Malayalam cinema. "Vincy said she loves cinema, but stated she can survive without cinema too. I could see confidence in her words. I wish all women artists could take such a strong stand in such issues in the industry. Great, Vincy," she wrote.

The actor also slammed those who questioned Vincy's choice not to name the male artist who put her in a difficult situation. "Will you take action if she names the person? She is already being cyberbullied for her strong stand. What happens if she names the person? His fans too would slam her for her remarks," said Bhagyalakshmi.

Sruthi Rajanikanth also shared an experience she faced during the shoot of a film set and added that she walked out after facing an ordeal from a fellow actor. She added that not everything that glitters is gold in the industry. "Some people may look descent and nice. But the reality is different. I am not surprised by Vincy's remarks. It is wrong to utilise drugs in open spaces and be a public nuisance," she said.