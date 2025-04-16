Actor Nazriya, who was last seen in Sookshmadarshini featuring Basil Joseph, revealed that she had been struggling with her emotional well-being and personal struggles in a detailed post on social media.

The actor explained her absence from the public eye and apologised for shutting down completely for a while. She admitted she has not been able to attend phone calls regarding her work.

While she started the post with an explanation regarding her absence, she ended it on a positive note, sharing her happiness on winning the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor. The actor said she needed some more time to heal and get better and thanked everyone for their continued support in the future.