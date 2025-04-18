Actor Shine Tom Chacko's father told media persons that his son will appear before the Internal Committee of the film 'Soothravakyam' as per the directive of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Shine, who plays the lead in the film 'Soothravakyam', has been accused of misbehaving with his co-star Vincy Aloshious on the film set. On Wednesday, the actor filed a formal complaint with the Film Chamber and AMMA against Shine, though she later expressed anger against a member of the film body for revealing the actor's name in public.

Vincy's allegations of drug abuse against Shine Tom Chacko snowballed into a controversy on Thursday after the actor's name was leaked to the media. Many people within the industry and the public appreciated her bold stance.

Earlier in the week, Vincy had released a video revealing her bad experience at a film set. Vincy did not reveal the name of the actor, though she had claimed that she had seen him use drugs on the set, following which, he spoke to her indecently.

The Internal Complaints monitoring committee will meet on Monday and will discuss the course of action against actor Shine.