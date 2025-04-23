Veteran star Mohanlal is among the first celebrities to condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The actor posted a heartfelt note on X and expressed his condolences to the grieving families of the victims who died in the incident. However, many people did not seem convinced by the actor's words and criticised the actor for starring in a big-budget movie that supported terrorism. Mohanlal was recently seen in 'Empuraan', a film directed by Prithviraj. In the movie, Mohanlal plays Khureshi Abraam, who takes Zayed Masood, a mercenary, under his wings.

My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives.

To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands… — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2025

One person wrote: "Shame on You! Your just launched movie narrated a boy getting trained in Kashmir and launching attack against India! For money you guys stoop to anylow(sic)!

"I'm sorry to be rude but your latest movie literally glorified foreign Islamic mercenaries and you lost a lot of goodwill by choosing to associate with that crowd. So, spare us the theatrics while we are mourning our people," tweeted another person under his post on X.

"But Saar, in movie you will show Hindu terrorists killing innocent Moslems just the way you showed in Empuraan(sic)," wrote another X user under Mohanlal's post.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness," the actor posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Empuraan' was the second instalment of the superhit film 'Lucifer' and follows a man's fight against narcotics accompanied by his loyal aide Zayed (Prithviraj). The film courted controversy after right-wing supporters claimed it showed Hindus in a poor light and tried to distort facts about the Godhra incident. The movie underwent 24 cuts following the backlash.