Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Uppu Kappurambu' locks OTT release date
Keerthy Suresh and Suhas come together for a quirky village comedy in 'Uppu Kappurambu', a Telugu satire that blends humour with subtle social messaging. Directed by Ani IV Sasi, the film takes viewers to the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram, set in the heart of the 1990s.
The story follows the residents of this small South Indian village as they navigate an oddly specific problem — a growing crisis involving the local burial grounds. While rooted in a serious issue, the film chooses to explore it through eccentric characters, clever writing, and moments of laugh-out-loud absurdity.
The movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 4, 2025.
