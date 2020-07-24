Dil Bechara review: Sushant is the sole breather in an otherwise flat film

Much was expected of Dil Bechara, the last releasing movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who tragically took his own life in June after bouts of depression, but the movie fails to be the farewell the actor deserved.

Dil Bechara, which also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, explores the fairy tale romance between two star-crossed lovers -- Kizie played by Sanjana Sanghi and Manny played by Sushant Singh Rajput. They are both cancer patients. Their stories, however, are anything but terminal.

The movie, for the greater part, seemed like an unfaithful remake of Josh Boone's 2014 Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling book of the same name.

In the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput, in the role of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Manny), lights up the screen with his childlike innocence. The character draws parallels to what the actor had been in real life -- fun-loving, charming and jovial. Sushant's liveliness on the screen veils our pain of knowing that its the last time we can see the actor do what he always loved. Every moment of Dil Bechara reminds us of what have we lost in Hindi cinema.

Sanjana Sanghi has redefined herself donning the role of Kizie Basu. Putting up an impressive performance in her first role as the female lead, she offers a vigour to the movie, which is otherwise a dull watch. Her character reminded us often of Aisha played by Zaira Wasim from the movie The Sky is Pink, probably due to the striking resemblance of their characters.

The dazzling chemistry between Sushant and Sanjana infuses a punch to Del Bechara. The support cast puts in a commendable show, though Saif Ali Khan's cameo as Abhimanyu Veer staggers.

Strangely, AR Rahman's songs in the movie too lacked his signature touch.

The movie ultimately urges us to focus on the human spirit of the cancer-stricken couple rather than the tragedy that has engulfed their lives.

Dil Bechara is a heartbreaking, yet weakly-explored attempt to rediscover the business of being alive and in love.