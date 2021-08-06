Navarasa | Summer of ’92 review: Joyful, simple days of yore

"A day without laughter is a day wasted." And who better to bring out the emotion of ‘haasya’ than director Priyadarshan.

Among all the nine stories in Navarasa, the Netflix anthlogy that commence streaming from Friday, this episode probably has the most Kerala connection. The movie acknowledges in the beginning itself that it is inspired by true stories from the life of none other than Malayalam actor and former Member of Parliament from Chalakudy constituency in Kerala, Innocent.

×

With a cast led by Yogi Babu, we would have expected a roll-on-the-floor experience like the ones Priyadarshan had offered in ‘Minnaram’ or ‘Killukkam’.

But ‘Summer of ’92’ is a bit more subtle and will ensure that you always wear a smile on your face throughout the next 30 minutes as Veluswamy (Yogi Babu) recollects his school days in the 90s.

Veluswamy is a comedy actor much like what Yogi or Innocent is in real life. We know what happens when Innocent is handed over the mic during a public function. Something similar happens when Veluswamy is invited to his alma matter for a function and is called upon the stage.

Veluswamy recollects his reckless and ridiculous antics during school days, which forms the crux of the plot.

ALSO READ: Navarasa: Mani Ratnam's Netflix anthology | Nine Stories, Nine Emotions

Ramya Nambeesan, Nedumudi Venu, Gee Mahendran and Manikuttan excel as teachers of young Veluswamy.

The pet dog, Naas, is another star performer.

The comic background scores are done blissfully, akin to old Priyadarshan movies like ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’ and T.P. Balagopalan M.A.